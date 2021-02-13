AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $73.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.02 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. AppFolio reported sales of $67.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $311.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $312.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $352.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.
APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.17.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.
