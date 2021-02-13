AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $73.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.02 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. AppFolio reported sales of $67.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $311.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $312.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $352.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,229. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.