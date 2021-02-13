Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 58,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

