Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

