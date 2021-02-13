Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Up 84.8% in January

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the January 14th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

