Apriem Advisors Sells 61,891 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apriem Advisors lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,891 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

