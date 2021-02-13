APY.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $122.90 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for about $6.45 or 0.00013782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $122.90 million and approximately $45.54 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 453.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00281549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.23 or 0.97796175 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062394 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,053,876 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.