Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to announce $6.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.95 million and the highest is $6.87 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.65 million to $45.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.98 million, with estimates ranging from $39.25 million to $62.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

AQST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

