ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the January 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. ARC Group Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Get ARC Group Worldwide alerts:

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.