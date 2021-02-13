Arcblock Market Capitalization Tops $18.31 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

