Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Cap Hits $14.00 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000174 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,436,788 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.