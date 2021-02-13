Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 40.7% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Ardor has a total market cap of $135.63 million and $17.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00332959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.03 or 0.03528935 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.