Ardor Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Ardor has a market cap of $128.96 million and $13.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.00358052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.43 or 0.03646366 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

