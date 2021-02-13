Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of ARDC stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.91.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
