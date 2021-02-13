Arion (ARION) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Arion token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $89,224.83 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00283952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00097316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00089256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00088872 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.63 or 0.98737260 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00063268 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,563,913 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.