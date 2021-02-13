Arionum (ARO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $610.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 61.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $75,078.78 and approximately $610.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,175.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.90 or 0.03847147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00439338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.19 or 0.01227729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00496435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.00457343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00333923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

