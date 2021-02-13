Arionum Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $75,464.88 and approximately $241.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.03 or 0.03816343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.99 or 0.00454049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.86 or 0.01440039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.04 or 0.00570317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00482855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00358500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

