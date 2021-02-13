Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.11 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

