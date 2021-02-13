Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

