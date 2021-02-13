Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,133.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,316,253 shares of company stock worth $204,390,535. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.