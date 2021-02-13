Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after acquiring an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 269,019 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 406,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 201,827 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $20,405,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,965 shares of company stock worth $13,065,893. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $65.00 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

