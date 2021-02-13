Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.33. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

