Ark (ARK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.82 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 45% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $104.62 million and $32.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,335,528 coins and its circulating supply is 127,214,631 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.