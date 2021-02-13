Ark Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.97 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ark has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $94.97 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,322,932 coins and its circulating supply is 127,202,035 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.