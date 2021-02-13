ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $5.89 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00282578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00097431 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00090570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00088664 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,284.44 or 0.98729045 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062533 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

