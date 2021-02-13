ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.28

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $12.14. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 1,015,528 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 277,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

