Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $73,573.10 and $590.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,964.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.25 or 0.03858799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.40 or 0.00477806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $644.07 or 0.01371409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00548288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.60 or 0.00508038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00367957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,281,254 coins and its circulating supply is 8,236,711 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.