Arweave (AR) Price Up 43.2% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00015223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $239.58 million and $11.44 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01052675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.07 or 0.05525549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

