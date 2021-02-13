Asian Fintech Trading Down 22.6% This Week (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00276524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00088163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00090343 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065747 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.51 or 0.98485727 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

