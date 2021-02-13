ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €418.33 ($492.16).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About ASML

