Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.21 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to announce $27.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $46.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $104.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.50 million to $105.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.15 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $110.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

