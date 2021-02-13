Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) vs. Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspen Group and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -14.06% -11.93% -7.59% Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $49.06 million 4.91 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -41.08 Zovio $417.80 million 0.51 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -14.00

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aspen Group and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspen Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.02%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.98%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Summary

Zovio beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

