Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $8.55. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 147,458 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09.
Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.