Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.46 and traded as high as $8.55. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 147,458 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

