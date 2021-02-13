Atheios (ATH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 134.5% against the dollar. One Atheios token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $35,399.97 and approximately $23.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,901.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.09 or 0.03838000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00474477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.17 or 0.01388381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.36 or 0.00552984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00507054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.00372167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,841,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,738,506 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

