Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $293.40

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.40 and traded as low as $283.10. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) shares last traded at $284.00, with a volume of 1,710 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.50.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

