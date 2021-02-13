Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits Market Cap of $6.08 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 65.6% against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $804,491.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

