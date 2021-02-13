Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Update

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 14th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

