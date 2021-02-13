Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.71 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $12.71 million and approximately $162,824.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00283506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00067107 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.01053021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00097207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00055438 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

