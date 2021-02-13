AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 252,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 47,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

