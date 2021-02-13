AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

