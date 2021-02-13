AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

