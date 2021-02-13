AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 23.2% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 52.0% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 252,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 47,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

