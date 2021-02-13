Auctus (AUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26,228.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Auctus token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $26,228.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.52 or 0.01053900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00056614 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.32 or 0.05599187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,340,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

