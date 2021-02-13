AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.77

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.77 and traded as high as $30.85. AudioCodes shares last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 95,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $998.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

