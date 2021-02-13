Augur Market Cap Reaches $312.78 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $28.43 or 0.00060635 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $312.78 million and approximately $57.14 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Augur

REP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

