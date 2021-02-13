Augur (REP) Trading Up 51% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Augur has a total market capitalization of $352.37 million and $224.35 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $32.03 or 0.00067687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 51% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.