Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and $5.21 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.01053768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.39 or 0.05562901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.