Auroracoin (AUR) Price Up 70.6% Over Last Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $61.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.32 or 0.99996829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00042011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00075705 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014132 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.