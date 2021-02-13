Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the January 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ANZBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.27 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

