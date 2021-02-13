Auto (AUTO) Trading 528.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $4,929.71 or 0.10496776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $71.98 million and $13.54 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auto has traded 528.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

