Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

